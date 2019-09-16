New
Sears · 38 mins ago
Kenmore Elite 1.4-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Trash Compactor
$480 $799
pickup at Sears

That's $319 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $69.99 delivery fee.
  • Also available in Black for $449.94 via in-store pickup.
  • 5:1 compaction ratio
  • toe bar drawer opener
  • zinc-coated interior
  • fully-integrated console
  • measures 15" x 34.63" x 24.75"
  • Model: 14733
