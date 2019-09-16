New
Sears · 20 mins ago
Kenmore 7-Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer w/ SmartDry
$280 $770
pickup at Sears

That's $490 off and the lowest price we could find.

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in White
  • integrated thermostat that controls drying temperature and moisture
  • wrinkle guard
  • 4 temperature settings plus air dry
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
