Sears · 34 mins ago
Kenmore 7-Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
$550 $950
pickup at Sears

That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this price.
  • SYWR members will bag $115 back in points on this purchase.
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 delivery fee.
Features
  • available in White
  • SmartDry Plus Technology
  • Sanitize Cycle
  • Wrinkle Guard option
  • Model: 66132
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
