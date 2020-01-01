Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 4.5-Cu. Ft. Smart Front-Load Washer w/ 7.3-Cu. Ft. Front-Load Gas Dryer
$1,150 $2,360
free shipping

That's a savings of $1,210 off list price. Buy Now at Sears

  • Add both to your cart and apply coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this price.
  • You can get this bundle w/ an electric dryer for $1,049.99 via the same coupon, but stock is very limited by location.
  • You'll need to uncheck all "required parts" during checkout to see this price.
  • Code "KENMORE50"
  • Published 1 hr ago
All Deals Dryers Sears Kenmore
