Sears offers the Kenmore 4-Burner Gas Grill in Black for $249.99. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" drops that to $244.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BBQGuys cuts up to 60% off a selection of grills, smokers, accessories, and more as part of its National Grilling Month Sales Event. Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Blackstone Gas Griddle & Charcoal Grill Combo for $129 with free shipping. That's $18 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $17.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kay Home Products Marsh Allen 10" x 18" Cast Iron Hibachi Charcoal Grill for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $174 with free shipping. That's $19 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $50.
Update: The price has fallen to $175. Buy Now
Sears offers the Kenmore 25-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel for $899.99. Coupon code "KENMORE50" cuts that to $849.99. With free shipping, that's $620 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sears offers the Craftsman 208-Piece Ultimate Screwdriver Bit Set for $21.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $4.49 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Sears offers the Garden Oasis Harrison 7-Piece Textured Glass-Top Dining Set for $349.99. Coupon code "SEARS35OFF300" drops that to $314.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. That's $335 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sears offers the Sutton Rowe Williamsport 4-Piece Wicker Patio Seating Set in Blue for $499.99. Coupon code "SEARS35OFF300" drops that to $464.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. That's $735 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
