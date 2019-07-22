New
Sears · 22 mins ago
Kenmore 4-Burner Gas Grill
$245 $330
pickup at Sears

Sears offers the Kenmore 4-Burner Gas Grill in Black for $249.99. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" drops that to $244.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • For Shop Your Way Rewards members, it includes $30 cash back in SYWR points. The points are awarded via two $15 weekly installments, and each installment must be redeemed within 7 days. (You don't get all the points at once.)
  • 595 sq. in. cooking area
  • electronic ignition system
  • 2 wheels
  • Model: PG-40406S0L-1
  • Code "SEARS5OFF50"
