New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 3.9- Cu. Ft. Top-Load Washer
$400 $770
pickup at Sears

That's a savings of $370 off list price. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. (Availability varies by ZIP code.)
Features
  • triple action impeller
  • bleach dispenser
  • deep fill option
  • stainless steel wash basket
  • Model: 25122
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Washers / Washing Machines Sears Kenmore
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register