Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 3.4-Cu. Ft. Compact Electric Dryer
$230 $830
pickup at Sears

That's $600 off list and $218 less than one with cosmetic damage at Sears Outlet. Buy Now at Sears

Features
  • available in White
  • auto dry cycle
  • touch up cycle
  • end-of-cycle signal
