Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 43 mins ago
Kenmore 25.5-Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator w/ Dual Ice Makers
$1,150 $1,200
$70 shipping

That's $1,650 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this deal.
Features
  • available in Black Stainless at this price
  • gallon-size door bins
  • flexible and slide-out shelves
  • temperature-controlled drawer
  • dual evaporator
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE35OFF300"
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Sears Kenmore
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register