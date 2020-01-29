Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 25-Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator
$750 $1,360
pickup at Sears

That's a savings of $610 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this discount.
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 delivery fee.
  • The Stainless Steel model is available for $849.99 after the above code.
  • SYWR members get $108 back in points with this purchase.
Features
  • available in White at this price
  • gallon door storage
  • water and ice dispenser
  • ice dispenser window
  • Model: 50042
  • Code "KENMORE50"
