Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 24" Built-In Dishwasher w/ Third Rack
$600 $650
pickup

That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this discount.
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $69.99 shipping fee.
  • SYWR members bag $106.50 back in points with this purchase.
Features
  • PowerWave spray arm
  • SmartWash HE cycle
  • removable third rack for large utensils
  • NSF-certified sanitize rinse
  • Model: 14573
  • Code "KENMORE50"
  • Published 1 hr ago
