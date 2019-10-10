New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 24" Built-In Dishwasher
$300 $500
pickup at Sears

That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee
  • You'll get $17 cashback in points with this purchase.
Features
  • available in several colors (White pictured)
  • 1 hour wash time
  • pressurized spray nozzles
  • UltraWash HE Wash System
  • Model: 17382
↑ less
Details
Comments
All Deals Dishwashers Sears Kenmore
