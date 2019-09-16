New
Sears · 21 mins ago
Kenmore 24" 240V Electric Laundry Center
$600 $1,450
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $628. Buy Now

Features
  • 6 wash cycles
  • 4 dry cycles
  • 1.6-cubic foot washer
  • 3.4-cubic foot dryer
  • soft close lid
  • Model: 81452
Details
Comments
