Sears · 53 mins ago
Kenmore 22-Cu. Ft. Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator
$830 $880
free shipping

That's $1,070 off list and best price we've seen for any Kenmore 22-cu. ft. stainless steel refrigerator. Buy Now at Sears

  • Use code "KENMORE50" to get this discount.
  • available in Stainless Steel
  • ice maker
  • humidity-controlled crispers
  • full-width deli drawer
  • Model: 79343
  • Code "KENMORE50"
  • Published 53 min ago
