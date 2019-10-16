New
Kenmore 21-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Stainless Steel Refrigerator
$540 $1,000
That's $460 off list and the best price we've seen for any Kenmore 21-cu. ft. stainless steel fridge. Buy Now at Sears

  • Apply coupon code "KENMORE50" to get this price.
  • It's also available in Black or White for $449.99 via the same coupon.
  • includes basic set-up
  • LED lighting
  • crisper drawers
  • garage ready
  • frost-free design
  • fingerprint-resistant surface
