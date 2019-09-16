New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 19-Cu. Ft. Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator
$565 $1,300
free shipping

That's a savings of $514 off list price. Buy Now

Tips
  • apply coupon code "SAVE35OFF300" to drop the price to $564.94
  • Includes basic hook-up
Features
  • available in black or white
  • bottom-freezer design
  • full-width glass shelves
  • 30" wide
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE35OFF300"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Sears Kenmore
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register