Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 18-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator w/ Glass Shelves
$530 $780
free shipping

That's $250 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

  • To get this deal, use code "KENMORE50".
  • Note that it's available in Black or White from $414.99 using the code "SAVE35OFF300".
  • adjustable shelves
  • gallon door bins
  • crisper drawers
  • available in Stainless Steel at this price
  • Code "KENMORE50"
