New
Sears · 58 mins ago
Kenmore 18-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
$550... or less $850
free shipping

That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • It's also available in Black or White for $499.88 with free shipping.
Features
  • available in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel
  • glass shelves
  • deli drawer
  • humidity-controlled crisper drawer
  • gallon-size door bins
  • frost-free freezer
  • Model: 70505
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Sears Kenmore
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register