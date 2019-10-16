New
Sears
Kenmore 18-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
$415 $750
free shipping

That's $85 under our mention from two weeks ago, $335 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Use code "SAVE35OFF300" to get this discount.
  • It's also available in Stainless Steel for $499.88 with code "KENMORE50".
Features
  • available in Black or White
  • humidity-controlled crisper drawer
  • gallon-size door bins
  • frost-free freezer
  • glass shelves
  • deli drawer
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE35OFF300"
