Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Kendall + Kylie for Walmart Neon Mix Crossbody Bag for $8. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Baggallini takes up to 70% off a selection of totes, handbags, and satchels. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DEALNEWS70" bags free shipping. (Shipping typically adds $7 on orders under $100.) Deal ends August 17. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Hayden Saffiano Leather Large Tote in Silver for $63.03 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this bag in any color by $43. Buy Now
Seven Times Six via Rakuten offers the Bioworld Harry Potter House Crest Purse in several styles with prices starting from $52. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops that to $41.60. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Coach Floral Highline Tote in several colors (Black/Silver pictured) for $117 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Dixit Family Strategy Game for $17. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $14 under what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Goya Foods Prisma Mango Nectar 33.79 -oz. for $1.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price has dropped to $290.22. Buy Now
Sign In or Register