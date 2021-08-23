Kemimoto DOT Approval Off-Road Helmet for $67
kemimoto.com · 57 mins ago
Kemimoto DOT Approval Off-Road Helmet
$67 $95
free shipping

Use coupon code "AFFHM30" for a $29 savings. Buy Now at kemimoto.com

Features
  • meets or exceeds FMVSS-218 and DOT safety standards
  • EPS interior liner made up of moisture-wicking fabric
  • quick-release buckle on the chin strap
  • adjustable sun visor
  • 9 air intakes & 4 exhausts for optimal airflow
  • Code "AFFHM30"
  • Expires 10/30/2021
