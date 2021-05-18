Kemimoto Auto Electric Outdoor Universal Pump for $17

New
kemimoto.com · 32 mins ago
$17 $24
free shipping
Coupon code "AFF30" drops the price – it's a buck under our March mention, and $7 off list. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Features
- delivers 2.6 gallons per minute
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Tool Daily Foam Cannon
$20 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Tool Daily via Amazon.
Features
- 1/4" quick connector
- 5 different tips
- 1L capacity
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Craftsman Clearance Sale at Ace Hardware
40% to 85% off
pickup
Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Pocket 4.25" x 9" Polyester Tool Pouch for $2.99 ($5 off).
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch Power Tools at Lowe's
free tool battery w/ purchase
free shipping
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Amazon · 3 days ago
LONQVE Industrial 1080p Endoscope
$30 $60
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon, and apply coupon code "BXL5HNRX" at checkout to cut it to $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by CIKELOOO via Amazon.
Features
- 16.4-ft. cable
- 4.3" IPS screen
- 8 super bright led bulbs with 3 adjustable brightness levels
- up to 5-hour 2600mAh battery
kemimoto.com · 2 mos ago
Manual 6-Liter Oil Transmission Pump
$56 $80
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFOP30" to save $24. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
Features
- includes oil can, plug, oil can cover, extractor, pour spout, handle, and hoses
- Model: B1201-02901WH
