Kemimoto Auto Electric Outdoor Universal Pump for $17
New
kemimoto.com · 15 mins ago
Kemimoto Auto Electric Outdoor Universal Pump
$17 $24
free shipping

Apply coupon code "AFF30" for a savings of $7, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at kemimoto.com

Features
  • requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
  • 2.6-gallons per minute delivery volume
  • use for non-corrosive liquids such as gas, diesel, & water (DO NOT use for drinking water)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "AFF30"
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware kemimoto.com Kemimoto
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register