Apply coupon code "AFFKM30" to take $5 off. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- Available in Black or Yellow.
- roll-top closure
- adjustable and removable shoulder strap
It's the best we've seen and a low by $12; many stores charge over $50 for the 13-liter pack. Buy Now
- It's available in Red only at this price.
- 13-liter capacity
- interior sleeve for hydration reservoir or tablet
Save $3 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
- In several colors (Camo pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
- StormRepel WR finish
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
That's the best we've seen at $5 under our July mention, and a great price overall at a low of at least $13 now. Buy Now
- quick release aluminum security hook
- main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- zippered front pocket with internal key clip
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available at this price in Chive.
- main zip compartment
- small front zip pocket
- large adjustable buckle strap
Save $8 off list price with coupon code "AFF30". Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- delivers 2.6 gallons per minute
Apply coupon code "AFFKM50" to save $10. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- mesh pockets
- adjustable velcro
- waterproof
Coupon code "AFFKM30-hb" makes this $7 off list and the lowest price we could find from vendors with sufficient stock. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- holds water bottles up to 24-oz.
- exterior mesh pocket
- drain hole
- aluminum mounting clamps
Apply code "AFFKM30" to save 30%. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- Available in 15L, 20L, and 30L sizes and multipacks.
- PVC taurpaulin waterproof materials
- welded seams
Sign In or Register