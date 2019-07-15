Walmart offers the Kellogg's Single-Serve Variety Breakfast Cereal 48-Pack for $12.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the SunChips Multigrain Chips 1-oz. 40-Count Variety Pack for $14.52. Clip the $5 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.52 with free shipping. That's $0.24/bag, $2 under our September mention, and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's $9 under what you'd pay at Target.) Buy Now
- 16 bags of Harvest Cheddar
- 10 bags of Original
- 14 bags of Garden Salsa
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the Quaker Oats 1-Minute Oatmeal 40-oz. Bag 2-Pack for $7.18. Clip the 25% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $4.30 with free shipping. That's $6 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Gatorade Thirst Quencher 20-oz. Bottle 12-Pack in Fruit Punch for $7.47. Clip the 10% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $6.35 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention of a variety pack earlier today and $4 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
- several other flavors are available for just pennies more
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
