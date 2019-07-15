New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kellogg's Single-Serve Cereal 48-Pack
$12 $19
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Kellogg's Single-Serve Variety Breakfast Cereal 48-Pack for $12.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now

↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Groceries Walmart Kellogg's
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register