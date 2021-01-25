keeypon.com · 1 hr ago
$56 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DP04399" for a total savings of $144 off list price. Buy Now at keeypon.com
Tips
- Available in Dark Brown or Light Wood Grain.
Features
- 31.5" x 15.35" x 29.72"
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Ashley Signature Design Calderwell Faux Leather Reclining Sofa
$564 $1,000
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $127. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- 88x40x40"
- Soft faux leather
- Jumbo stitching
- Model: 7710188
Macy's · 4 days ago
Mattress & Furniture Sale at Macy's
up to 60% off
Over 65,000 items are on sale. Many are marked 40% to 60% off; others (as marked) get a stacking 10% discount when you apply coupon "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- For smaller items, orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- For larger items, shipping varies by size: parcel shipping adds $30, white glove delivery adds $99.
- Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $499 ($500 off).
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Bedroom Furniture at Home Depot
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop and save on a huge selection of bed frames, chest of drawers, night stands, headboards, benches, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Harper & Bright Designs 6-Drawers Twin Platform Storage Wood Bed for $514.53 ($100 off and $67 under what Walmart charges).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Some items incur oversize shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
Home Depot · 1 hr ago
Bellona Flexy Convertible Twin Sleeper Sofa Bed
$475 $699
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $82. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in Light Gray.
- It's available in
Beige orCharcoal for $499.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
Features
- stain resistant fabric
- built-in storage compartment
- metal frame
- Model: 15-SOF-201900
