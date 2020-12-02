keeypon.com · 35 mins ago
$125 $160
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DP00035" for a savings of $45 off the list price. Buy Now at keeypon.com
Features
- cup and headphone holder
- covered by a 3mm thick waterproof mouse pad
Details
Comments
Amazon · 6 days ago
SHW 55" Electric Height Adjustable Desk
$299 $400
free shipping
It's $101 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Oak or Cherry.
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45 " H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
Ends Today
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Halter Desks at Amazon
Includes 7 items
free shipping
Prices start at $51. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Halter Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk for $119.99 ($80 off)
Amazon · 3 wks ago
SHW Home Office 48" Computer Desk
$76 $130
free shipping
It's $54 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Espresso pictured).
Features
- measures 48" W x 23.8" D x 28" H
- steel frame w/ powder coated finish
- Model: OD-011-1
eBay · 4 wks ago
Motion Wise Electric Standing Desk
$289 $350
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in several colors
- Sold by autocaredepot via eBay.
Features
- measures 24" x 48"
- 176-lbs. weight capacity
- Model: SDG48
