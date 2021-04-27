keeypon.com · 1 hr ago
$70 $130
free shipping
Apply code "DP00060" to save $60 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at keeypon.com
Features
- includes cup holder, headphone hook, and two cable management holes
- measures 45.3” x 29”
- MDF PVC laminated surface with metal frame
Details
Comments
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Himimi 55" Gaming Desk
$140 $560
free shipping
Save $420 when you apply coupon code "6B8N9RNV". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- The 60" and 63" drop to $189.99 with the same code.
- Sold by Ralun via Amazon.
Features
- up to 250-lb. capacity
- carbon fiber textured desktop
- PVC laminated surface
- 2 cable grommets, cup holder, headphone hook holder, and concealed power strip box
keeypon.com · 5 days ago
55'' Gaming Desk with Mousepad Surface
$100 $160
free shipping
Save $60 when you apply coupon code "DP4WBR2". Buy Now at keeypon.com
Features
- 55x24"
- 330 lbs. capacity
- Cup holder
- Headphones holder
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Superjare 47" Computer Desk
$46 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WLVMPSF6" for a savings of $84. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Superjare Direct via Amazon.
- Available in Black.
Features
- measures 47" x 23.6" x 30.1"
- adjustable height
GoVets · 1 mo ago
Realspace Magellan Pneumatic Sit-Stand Height-Adjustable Desk
$234 in cart $239
free shipping
It's $46 under our mention from January, the lowest price we could find by $46, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at GoVets
Features
- powder-coat steel legs
- scratch-resistant finish
- pneumatic lift-assist controls
- Model: HM-4801-1
keeypon.com · 4 days ago
Keeypon 39" Writing Desk w/ Storage Bag
$27 $62
free shipping
Apply code "DP00035" to save $53 off list and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at keeypon.com
Tips
- Available in Vintage Brown or Black.
- The 47" option drops to $49.99 via the same code.
Features
- MDF top and metal frame
- includes hook for hanging headphones or backpack
