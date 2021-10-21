keeypon.com · 1 hr ago
$139 $189
free shipping
Apply code "DPLM050" to save $50. Buy Now at keeypon.com
Tips
- The 50" model drops to $178.99 via the same code.
Features
- 9 colors and 5 levels
- remote control
- up to 1,500W (5,000-BTU)
- heats up to 400-sq. ft.
Details
Related Offers
eBay · 1 day ago
Open-Box Warm Living 1,500W 17" Freestanding Infrared Stove Heater
$50 $130
free shipping
That's $19 less than Lowe's charges for a factory sealed unit, although most stores charge at least $110. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Doodahdeals via eBay.
- This item is new but packaging may have been opened or damaged. It retains the full manufacturer warranty, but terms are unclear.
Features
- 1,500W and 1,000W settings
- overheat protection
- digital thermostat
- remote control
- Model: WL3DSTOVE19
Amazon · 2 days ago
Censtech Electric Outdoor Heater
$80 $150
free shipping
Clip the $40 off on page coupon and apply code "2043BSHQ" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by XieFu via Amazon.
Features
- LED display
- remote contol
- timer
- auto shut-off
- 2 modes
- Model: PH-150R
Amazon · 1 day ago
Thermatronics Electric Infrared Indoor/Outdoor Heater
$89 $170
free shipping
Clip the $50 off on-page coupon and apply code "18WR6WZH" for a savings of $81. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Yingcang via Amazon.
Features
- 3 speeds
- adjustable height
- IP34 waterproof
- 3,000-hour bulb life
- 45° adjustable head
- tip-over and over-heating protection
- Model: DRPHC-2000SQI-Black
New
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Certified Refurb Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$180 $500
free shipping
That's $320 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
- Model: HP01
