Keeper Security takes 50% off its Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family password managers this holiday. Shop Now at Keeper
- unlimited password storage
- unlimited identity & payment storage
- generate & autofill strong passwords
- fingerprint & face ID login
- use and access on unlimited devices
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Tax season is around the corner, get ahead start by purchasing your software so you are ready to go. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal Tax Software for PC for $39.99 (low by $10).
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
HOMER is personalized to your child's age and level. Proven to boost early reading scores by 74%. Start your 7 day free trial!
Developed by experts, our research-based, four-step approach goes beyond rote memorization to build confidence, promote problem-solving, and foster a lifelong love of learning. Shop Now at Homer
- Personalized to Age and Interests
- Increases Early Reading Scores by 74%
- 1,000+ Activities Across Subjects