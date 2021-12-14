sponsored
New
Keeper · 7 mins ago
50% off
Keeper Security takes 50% off its Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family password managers this holiday. Shop Now at Keeper
Features
- unlimited password storage
- unlimited identity & payment storage
- generate & autofill strong passwords
- fingerprint & face ID login
- use and access on unlimited devices
Details
-
Published 7 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Microsoft Store · 1 mo ago
Windows 11 Upgrade
Free
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
Features
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Amazon · 1 mo ago
TurboTax 2021 Tax Software at Amazon
Up to 22% off
digital download
Tax season is around the corner, get ahead start by purchasing your software so you are ready to go. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal Tax Software for PC for $39.99 (low by $10).
StackSocial · 2 yrs ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $29
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial · 2 yrs ago
The CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle
$35
Apply code "DN40" to save. It's the best deal we could find by $173
StackSocial offers the CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle for $59. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that to $35.40. That's $173 less than the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. It includes:
- CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-902 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-901 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ Troubleshooting Techniques LiveLessons