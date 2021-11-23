sponsored
New
Keeper · 32 mins ago
40% off
Keeper Security takes 40% off its Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family password managers. Shop Now at Keeper
Features
- unlimited password storage
- unlimited identity & payment storage
- generate & autofill strong passwords
- fingerprint & face ID login
- use and access on unlimited devices
Details
-
Expires 11/30/2021
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Microsoft Store · 1 mo ago
Windows 11 Upgrade
Free
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
Features
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Newegg · 18 hrs ago
Newegg Black Friday Sale
1,000s of deals now live
free shipping on lots of items
Save on computers, storage, electronics, gaming, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
Ends Today
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal Tax Software for PC or Mac
$40 w/ $10 Amazon Gift Card $60
You'd pay $50 for it at Target (without a gift card). Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Includes 5 federal e-files. State download and e-file additional
Udemy · 1 mo ago
Udemy Courses
free
Brush up on a hobby, learn a life skill, or add a certification to your resume for free. Shop Now at Udemy
Features
- over 500 courses in animation, web development, IT & software, personal transformation and productivity, digital marketing, and more.