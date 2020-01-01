Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Keeper Reusable Silicone Zipper Bags
from $6
free shipping

Save $18 on a range of bag sets. Shop Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 5 12-oz. Snack bags for $6.49
  • 3 Snack and 2 Sandwich bags for $7.48
  • 5 32-oz. Sandwich Size bags for $7.98
  • 2 Snack, 2 Sandwich, and 1 64-oz. Large bag for $8.48
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen That Daily Deal Keeper
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register