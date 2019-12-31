Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Keeper · 23 mins ago
Keeper Password Manager
50% off

Keeper takes 50% off its Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family password manager plans, dropping prices for your first year to as low as $14.99. Shop Now at Keeper

Tips
  • Enter your email address, and then click "next" to choose your plan and any add-on services. (Keeper Unlimited with 10GB Secure File Storage and BreachWatch add-ons will be selected by default.)
  • After your first year, your plan renews at the original price unless you cancel.
Features
  • unlimited password storage
  • unlimited identity & payment storage
  • generate & autofill strong passwords
  • fingerprint & face ID login
  • use and access on unlimited devices
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Software Keeper
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register