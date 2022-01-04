That's a low by $2, most retailers charge $140. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in several colors (Black/Magnet pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Orders of $29 or more qualify for ship-to-store pickup.)
Published 25 min ago
That is a savings of $85 off the list price. Buy Now at Keen Footwear
- Shipping adds $10, or is free with orders of $100 or more.
These are a $56 low today and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Keen Footwear
- Shipping adds $10 or is free with orders over $100.
- In Ketchup/Black at this price.
It's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at Keen Footwear
- Shipping adds $10, or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
- 4mm multi-directional lugs for traction
Take an extra 20% off for a low by $62. Use coupon code "20OFF125" to get this deal. Buy Now at Keen Footwear
- At this price in Drizzle/Keen Yellow.
Save on 25 adults' styles (from $58.97) and 31 kids' styles (from $27.97). Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Total Max Uptempo Sneakers for $131 (low by $40).
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Jessica Simpson, Sam Edelman, Calvin Klein, Guess, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
Save on a variety of shoes, hoodies, sweaters, and more. Shop Now at Ugg
- Pictured are the Ugg Men's Neumel Mashup Shoes for $90.99 (low by $9, most charge $130)
Save on brands including adidas, Nike, PUMA, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants for $29.97 (low by $5).
Save on over 800 styles, with prices from $28. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the Xray Men's Linx Lace-Up Boots for $29.97 (low by $22)
Save on 4,000 styles. Brands include Steve Madden, Cole Haan, and Timberland. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more. (Pickup is available on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the Steve Madden Men's Jaxson Chelsea Boots for $59.97 ($50 off)
Most styles are discounted by at least 50%. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Spend $89 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95. (You can choose pickup for orders over $29.)
- Pictured is the Cole Haan Men's Nathan Leather Chukka Boots for $99.97 (low by $62).
They're a $91 low today and $31 less than we saw them in February. Buy Now at Keen Footwear
- Available in Steel Grey/Bright Turquoise or Black/Star White.
- Shipping adds $10 or is free with orders over $100.
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Keen Footwear
- In Dark Olive/Black or Black/Black.
This is the lowest price we found in any color by $28. Use coupon code "KEENFRIEND10" to get this deal. Buy Now at Keen Footwear
- At this price in Grey Felt or Olive (limited sizes).
- Shipping adds $10 or is free with orders over $100.
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at REI
