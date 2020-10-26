New
Keen Footwear · 21 mins ago
Keen Harvest Coffee Dopp Kit
$15 $30
free shipping w/ $75

Save 50% on this unique bag that started out as textile waste, turned into coffee bean sacks, and dopp kit. Buy Now at Keen Footwear

Tips
  • Shipping adds $10, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Features
  • cotton lining
  • zippered closure
  • leather accents
  • measures 5.5" x 8" x 4"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Keen Footwear Keen
Leather Cotton Holiday Gift Guide
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register