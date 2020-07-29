Get some new kicks for that trip down Route 66 when you shop this sale and save an extra 25% off. Plus, snag an extra 10% off select pairs by applying coupon code "EXTRA10". Shop Now at Keds
- Prices are as marked for the additional 25% off.
- Items eligible for the extra 10% off are indicated on the product page.
Take up to half off men's, women's, and kids' shoes and activewear. Plus, OneASICS members can purchase two semi-annual sale category styles and receive an additional 10% off. (It's free to join.) Shop Now at ASICS
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Use coupon code "EXTRA50" to get the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Clarks
- Available in several colors (Dark Blue pictured).
Coupon code "PACKUP" saves 50% off bags with orders of $75 or more, and on top of that you can save up to 50% off over 120 pairs of men's, women's, and kids' shoes.Shoe prices start at $24, and bags from $5 after coupon. Shop Now at Merrell
With coupon code "2CLR22", kids' shoes start at $15.92, and men's start at $19.92. Shop Now at Florsheim
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Sign In or Register