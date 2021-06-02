Kaytee My First Home Guinea Pig Starter Kit for $78
Petco · 1 hr ago
Kaytee My First Home Guinea Pig Starter Kit
$78 $103
free shipping

It's $25 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Petco

  • Includes a rebate for up to $10 off any Kaytee Guinea Pig food.
  • 1" bar spacing
  • chew-proof latches & locks
  • measures 30" L x 18" W x 16.5" H
  • includes Clean & Cozy bedding, water bottle, & food dish
