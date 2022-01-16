New
Kay Jewelers · 10 mins ago
30% to 50% off + extra 10% off in cart
Shop and save on pendants, bracelets, rings, and more for men and women. Shop Now at Kay Jewelers
- Pictured is the 0.5-tcw Diamond Necklace in 10K White Gold for $585 in cart ($715 off).
Expires 1/16/2022
Published 10 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Fossil · 1 day ago
Fossil New-Year Markdowns
Up to 50% off + extra 40% off in cart
Stack discounts for savings of up to 70% on watches, bags, wallets, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Fossil
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Additional discounts on already reduced prices are always appealing to me."
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Holiday Jewelry at Macy's
Up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Not only is Christmas and Hanukkah jewelry heavily discounted, but you can also save on styles for holidays year-round like Halloween/Fall, 4th of July, and even Valentine's Day. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Szul · 3 wks ago
Gold Jewelry at Szul
From $13
free shipping
Save on earrings, chains, and bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured are the 14K Yellow Gold Filled Hoop Earrings for $13.39 ($186 off).
Lucky Brand · 2 wks ago
Jewelry at Lucky Brand
Under $10
free shipping w/ $75
Shop a small selection of last minute stocking stuffers. Shop Now at Lucky Brand
- Pictured are the Handcuff And Heart Anklet Set for $10.
- Shipping adds $10 or is free with orders over $75.
