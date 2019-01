As one of its daily deals, Toolsmithdirect via Rakuten offers the Kawasaki 1650 PSI Portable Electric Pressure Washer for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to. (You must be signed in to your Rakuten account to use the code. Not a member? It's free to join .) With, that's $120 off and the best price we could find. It features a 35-foot power cord and 20-foot hose. Deal ends today.