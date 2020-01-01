Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's up to $8 under our mention from five days ago and the best price we could find by $37.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $14.40. Shop Now at Nordstrom
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade
That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade
Save up to $289 off list on a variety of styles including crossbody bags, totes, satchels, and more. Shop Now at zulily
That's $49 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade
Stock up on these hard to find items in sets of two or more and a wide range of styles, patterns, and colors.
Update: The price has increased to $16.99. Shop Now at zulily
That's the best price we could find by $47. Buy Now at eBay
All of these designer styles are axed by at least 50%. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Find deep discounts on a variety of watches, bags, belts, and more. Shop Now at Fossil
Save on designer shoes, dresses, pants, tops, handbags, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom
Save on styles from Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, and more during Nordstrom's Spring Sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom
It's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom
It's $40 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade
It's $23 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade
That's $129 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade
That's the best price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Kate Spade
