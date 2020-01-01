Open Offer in New Tab
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Women's Silk Scarf / Bandana
from $11
free shipping

That's up to $8 under our mention from five days ago and the best price we could find by $37. Shop Now at Nordstrom

  • It's available in variety of prints (Pop Dots pictured).
