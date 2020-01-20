Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Kate Spade Women's Low Bridge Havana Plastic Oval Sunglasses
$50 $59
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Use code "AEW9A" to get this discount.
Features
  • Brown gradient lenses
  • UV protection
  • Model: Selma/F/S S3P CC
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "AEW9A"
  • Expires 1/20/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Sunglasses Rakuten Kate Spade
Women's Plastic Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register