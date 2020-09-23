New
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 1 hr ago
Kate Spade Women's Lips Stripe Tee
$19
free shipping

Snag a designer tee for under $20 with this deal, which is $59 off list and $10 under our mention from March. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Tips
  • This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
  • available in Nightcap in sizes XS to M
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals T-Shirts Kate Spade Surprise Sale Kate Spade
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register