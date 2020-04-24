Open Offer in New Tab
Eyedictive · 28 mins ago
Kate Spade Women's Kahli Polarized Sunglasses
$44 $204
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

That's $15 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Eyedictive

Features
  • 100% UV protection
  • Model: KAHLIS-008A-WJ
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
