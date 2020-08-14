That's $240 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Available in several colors (Multi pictured).
- foil embossed
- measures 11" x 12.5" x 4.2"
-
Expires in 5 hr
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's a savings of $150 off list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Available in Periwinkle Twilight or Peach Puff
- measures 4.7" x 7.3"
- snap closure
- 6 credit card slots
- 1 zip coin compartment
- 1 exterior slip pocket
- 1 internal slip pocket
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- measures 11.6" x 17" x 6.3"
- zipper closure
- two interior slide pockets
It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- snap closure
- interior zip and slide pockets
- foil embossed logo
- Model: wkru5962
It's $230 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- measures 12" x 13" x 5.5"
- zipper closure pouch included
Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to get free shipping and save on a variety of handbags, jewelry, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Coach
That's half price and a savings of $12. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available at this price in Blue or Camo.
Brands on offer include Ted Baker, Tory Burch, French Connection, Rebbeca Minkoff, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $100.
Coupon code "SUMMER40" cuts it to $150 off list price. Buy Now at Fossil
- Available in Black or Brown.
- 1 zipper pocket & 2 slip pockets
- 10.5" x 4.25" x 9"
Save on over 400 items, including totes, handbags, jewelry, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Use coupon code "MAKEITTWO" yield bundle discounts (eligible items are marked)
That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $29 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Available in Mint.
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- disk clutch closure
- glass and cubic zirconia
Sign In or Register