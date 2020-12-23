That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Black bezel/band pictured).
- Google Assistant
- GPS
- compatible with iOS or Android
- Wear OS operating system
- measures heart rate, steps taken, activity vs. inactivity, distance traveled
- built-in microphone
- customizable watch face
- water-resistant to 98 feet
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "JYRYEJY2" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Duanzhou via Amazon.
- 1.54" LCD touchscreen display
- monitors heart rate and sleep
- tracks steps, distance, and calories burned
- Bluetooth 5.0
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 240x240 touchscreen
- 16GB internal storage
- Water resistance to 165 feet
- Model: 010-01769-01
- UPC: 753759173166
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
Save at least 10% off, and up to 48% off, a selection of dozens of smart watches and fitness trackers for men, women, and kids'. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Garmin Forerunner 45S Running Watch for $149.99 ($50 off).
Save on laptops, TVs, vacuums, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Echo devices start from $30, Samsung Galaxy watches are marked up to $70 off, and there's up to $40 off select Ring security cams and kits, among other savings. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
Save $10 off the list price, and it's available for pickup (in most locations) TODAY! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
Sign In or Register