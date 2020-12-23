New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Kate Spade New York Sport Smartwatch
$99 $278
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Available in several colors (Black bezel/band pictured).
  • Google Assistant
  • GPS
  • compatible with iOS or Android
  • Wear OS operating system
  • measures heart rate, steps taken, activity vs. inactivity, distance traveled
  • built-in microphone
  • customizable watch face
  • water-resistant to 98 feet
