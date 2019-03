Macy's offers the Kate Spade New York Recipe Box in Deco Dot for $30. (Scroll down to see this item.) Coupon code "VIP" cuts the price toOpt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. It measures 4.75" x 6" x 4.25", and features a satin ribbon.Note that the pictured accessories are not included.