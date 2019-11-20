Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Kate Spade New York Jackson Street Colette Leather Satchel
$120 $298
free shipping

It's $59 under what you'd pay purchasing it directly from Kate Spade. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • measures about 9" x 11" x 4.5"
  • detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
  • top zip closure
  • interior zip, wall, and smartphone pockets
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Handbags Nordstrom Rack Kate Spade
Women's Leather Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register