It's $59 under what you'd pay purchasing it directly from Kate Spade. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $190 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Kate Spade
That's $18 under our April mention, $98 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade
Save on women's handbags, apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $40 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by at least $20. Buy Now at I Love Dooney
That's the lowest price we could find by up to $64 in any color Shop Now at eBay
Save on a selection of leather and fabric styles, with wallets starting at $22.80 and handbags starting at $118.80. Shop Now at Fossil
Save on clothing, home items, and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Shop a variety of men's shoes, from brands like Cole Haan, Dr. Martens, Bruno Magli, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on Ugg, Hunter, Sorel, and Frye. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $83 off and the lowest price we could find. (It's also the lowest price we've seen for any De La Vina Dos boots.) Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
