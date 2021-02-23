New
Nordstrom Rack · 47 mins ago
Kate Spade New York Handbags at Nordstrom Rack
up to 77% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save on handbags, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
  • Pictured is the Kate Spade New York Maryanne Leather Tote Bag for $189.97 ($268 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/26/2021
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Handbags Nordstrom Rack
Women's Leather Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register