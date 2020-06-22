New
Ends Today
Macy's · 11 mins ago
Kate Spade New York Deco Dot Gold Tea Kettle
$42 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to put it at an $8 price low. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 2.5-quart capacity
  • enamel on steel
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Kate Spade
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register